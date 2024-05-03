People spend more time in virtual space than with their family members - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. People spend more time in virtual space than with their family members, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said during the forum on "Public Processes at the Media Level" held in Baku, Trend reports

She mentioned that the media has a great responsibility to work to promote family values and protect the rights of women and children.

"However, sometimes mistakes are made when covering this or that problem. Children's faces are shown, and their home addresses, real names and surnames, schools where they study, and places of work are accurately stated.

The other day, a reporter interviewed the children who were at the scene of the crime and told them about the incident in all detail. How correct is this? Sometimes reporters unknowingly share their views on society's stereotypes. Unfortunately, sometimes they share news for the sake of sensationalism and ratings.

Besides, very often in programs, news, or articles on social and domestic topics, only the negative part of society is portrayed. However, we have many exemplary families. Naturally, it is necessary to cover the problems of families, but the balance should not be disturbed," she noted.

Huseynova emphasized that one of the most dangerous problems is that the Internet and social networks penetrate families very quickly.

"This is an inevitable process. We see that people spend more time in virtual space than with their family members. This alienates people from each other and creates coldness in communication between children and parents. It especially harms our young people and their psyches; it causes addiction. At the same time, it leads to the degradation of national and spiritual values," the deputy added.

To note, Baku is hosting a forum on "Public Processes at the Media Level" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction", "Proper media coverage of social problems and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage", "Effective fight against cyberbullying in media and cyber education" and "Media agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World".

