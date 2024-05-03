Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister pays official visit to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Separate Combined Arms Army Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev has visited the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and other military commanders.

A comprehensive dialogue took place regarding regional security matters during the meetings, encompassing an assessment of the present condition and future potential of military collaboration between Iran and Azerbaijan.," the information says.

