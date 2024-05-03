Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 3. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have signed the protocol of the XI meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, Trend reports.

The protocol, signed by Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, underscores the continued efforts of both governments to enhance political dialogue, intensify trade and economic relations, and advance major joint projects across various sectors.

"The governments of both countries have pursued a course in the past year aimed at strengthening political dialogue, further intensifying trade and economic ties, implementing major joint projects in various areas, and developing cultural and humanitarian relations," Japarov said.

In turn, PM Aripov emphasized the comprehensive nature of the strategic partnership between the two states and affirmed a commitment to further developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation. He highlighted the implementation of major infrastructure projects, such as the Kambarata HPP-1 and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade between the two countries amounted to $92.285 million from January through February 2024, which is 17 percent more than $78.905 million in the corresponding months of 2023.