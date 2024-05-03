European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku finds its finalists in hoop, ball exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The finalists for the hoop and ball exercises in the European Cup of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku have been determined, Trend reports.

In the hoop exercise program during the finals of the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, the standings were as follows: Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 36.200 points), Sofia Raffaeli (Italy, 35.800 points), Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus, 34.500 points), Daria Atamanov (Israel, 34.050 points), Christina Dragan (Romania, 33.700 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 33.150 points), Zohra Aghamirova (Azerbaijan, 32.900 points), and Panagiota Lytra (Greece, 32.150 points).

In the ball exercise program, the rankings were as follows: Sofia Raffaeli (Italy, 34.500 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 33.400 points), Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 33.000 points), Zohra Aghamirova (Azerbaijan, 33.000 points), Daniela Munits (Israel, 32.900 points), Panagiota Lytra (Greece, 32.200 points), Christina Dragan (Romania, 31.550 points), and Anastasia Ikan (Ukraine, 30.950 points).

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

In the seniors category, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

