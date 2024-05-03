Georgian official outlines key issues plaguing nation's economy

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. Georgia is facing three major challenges in the economic sphere, deputy chairman of the Public Procurement Agency of Georgia, Kakha Demetrashvili said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the panel discussion on "Sustainable Procurement - Contributing to the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Goals" at the ADB Annual Meeting.

"We have been creating crucial plans like circular economy and e-government plans. Still, we face numerous difficulties..

These are essentially mentality-related issues, to start. Georgia follows tight laws and regulations. Customers number 4,700. Business is another area where this mindset appears. Environmentally friendly products and services are more expensive. The issues related to propaganda are the second item. Third, we must have new guidelines," he emphasized.

To note, the theme of the 57th Annual Meeting, on May 2-5, is Bridge to the Future.

The first meeting of the Board of Governors will be held on May 4. The opening will mark the official start of the annual meeting. It is an event that will be attended by distinguished guests from the host country. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Lasha Khutsishvili, Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chairman of the ADB Board of Governors, will make statements.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to address development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, representatives of the private sector, international and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.

