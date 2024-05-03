Uzbekistan wants to develop as many corridors and routes as possible – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Uzbekistan wants to develop and open as many corridors and routes as possible so that its trade and future don’t suffer, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev said during the III Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that Uzbekistan’s ambitious and large project is not only from China through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan but also through Afghanistan into Pakistan, and these projects give the country the opportunity to immediately reach the Indian Ocean.

"South Asia, the CIS countries, as well as Europe, are very keen on these projects despite the difficulties and some challenges that we face. And we are going to make it happen," he emphasized.

Jasurbek Choriev also added that Uzbekistan is also accepting proposals from other private and government entities to support the projects.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony for a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.