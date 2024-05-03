Azerbaijan's Kalbajar to increase its population to 17,000 by 2040

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The last General Plan of Azebaijan's Kalbajar city before the occupation (drawn up in 1969) indicated an area of 130 hectares and a population of 7,500 people, whereas according to the development concept for 2040, these figures are expected to more than double, with an area of about 290 hectares and a population of 17,000 people, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture told Trend.

The city center will consist of mid-rise apartments and administrative buildings, while private residential buildings will be built in the vicinity.

The city's total housing stock is projected to reach 488,000 square meters, primarily comprising 421,000 square meters of private residential buildings and 46,000 square meters of medium-rise residential buildings, aiming to provide the population with 4250 apartments (equivalent to 25 square meters per person) by 2040.

Additionally, plans include constructing 4 schools (for 960 pupils), 4 kindergartens (for 520 children), 2 hospitals (with 160 beds each), a rehabilitation center (with 150 beds), as well as museums dedicated to Occupation and Victory, hotels, diverse catering facilities, and sports grounds.

Moreover, the urban plan entails allocating 22 percent of the city's area for green spaces, earmarking 60 hectares for green strips catering to various age and social groups. This initiative will notably surpass the green space per capita norm observed in other Azerbaijani cities, with an indicator of 33 square meters per capita in Kalbajar compared to 7–10 square meters for other cities.

