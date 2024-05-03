Baku SME House provides more than 400,000 services since its opening - director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Since its opening, Baku SME House has provided more than 400 thousand services to entrepreneurs, Director of Baku SME House Zaur Gasimbekov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund's briefing on state support tools for entrepreneurship.

"Since its opening, Baku SME House has successfully provided entrepreneurs with more than 400,000 services. Furthermore, during this time, more than 95,000 entrepreneurs have also approached us with various business queries," he emphasized.

Gasimbekov mentioned that Baku SME House has collected a full range of services for entrepreneurs, including offers from more than 35 public and private institutions such as banks, mobile operators, insurance, and consulting companies, which makes it a good place in terms of the availability of services for entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the SME Houses are part of the structure of the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency, which has created the necessary conditions to provide entrepreneurs with prompt, transparent business services. Presently, SME Houses provide business entities with business registration, licenses and permits, business plan development, access to preferential financing, tax, customs, advertising, food, utilities, banking, insurance, notary, and other services necessary for entrepreneurial activity.

Altogether, more than 50 public and private organizations in Baku, Khachmaz, and Yevlakh provide over 250 G2B and B2B services to entrepreneurs.

