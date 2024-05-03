Azerbaijani MFA responds to criticism of UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The media in Azerbaijan is as free, democratic, stable, and prosperous as in the UK, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada wrote on X in response to the publication of the UK Ambassador Fergus Auld to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"You fail to provide a balanced assessment of media freedom in Azerbaijan, which limits the scope of your argument," he stressed.

To note, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld in his account on the social network X made an unjustified criticism of Azerbaijani media.

