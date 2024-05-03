Azerbaijan multiplies salaries for five years - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Wages have increased by 75 percent in Azerbaijan for five years, Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum on Public Processes in the Media Plane.

According to him, the ultimate goal of all steps and measures taken in Azerbaijan is to improve people's living conditions in the country.

The Minister noted that the revolutionary social reforms carried out over the past 5 years are not accidental.

"Azerbaijan has implemented a social support package worth 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion) within the framework of four packages of social reforms, benefiting 4 million people.

"During this time, our country's wage fund has increased 2.8 times, the minimum wage has increased 2.7 times, and the average wage has increased by 75 percent," Babayev added.

To note, Baku is hosting a forum on "Public Processes in the Media Plane" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan. The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction," "Proper media coverage of social issues and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage," "Effective fight against cyberbullying in media and cyber awareness," and "Media Agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World."

