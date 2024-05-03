Mines prevent former IDPs from returning to their homelands - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Mines prevent former IDPs from returning to their native lands, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the event on the European Team's Mine Action Initiative.

Hajiyev mentioned that an international conference dedicated to the mine problem was held in Azerbaijan, and the next such conference is planned to be organized in the town of Zangilan, liberated from occupation.

"An international conference dedicated to the mine problem will be held in Zangilan this month," he emphasized.

Moreover, noting that 12 percent of Azerbaijani lands were contaminated with mines as a result of the 30-year occupation by Armenia, Hikmet Hajiyev added that mine explosions not only kill people but also prevent former IDPs from returning to their native lands.

