bp to launch new master's program at Azerbaijan's Sumgayit State University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. bp has announced the initiation of an educational initiative aimed at establishing a new master's degree program in chemical engineering at Sumgayit State University, Trend reports.

During a press tour arranged by bp Azerbaijan to Sumgayit University, it was highlighted that the 13-month curriculum is customized to meet industry demands, encompassing subjects such as chemical and production processes, as well as environmental sustainability.

The program's training materials have been meticulously crafted to address the requirements of industrial and technological enterprises in Sumgayit.

"We view this project as yet another successful initiative towards aligning specialist training with the demands of business and industry. Compared to other cities in the country, Sumgayit has a particularly high demand for the "chemical-technologist" specialization. Given Sumgayit's status as one of Azerbaijan's primary industrial hubs, boasting numerous modern industrial and technological enterprises, there exists a significant demand for highly skilled chemical engineers," said bp's Vice President for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, speaking at the university.

The new master's program is projected to initially take 15 students, offering two areas of specialization: "Chemistry and Technology of Basic Organic Synthesis" and "Chemical Technology of Polymers." Over the next five years, the program aims to expand, incorporating four additional areas of specialization and accommodating up to 95 students.

Furthermore, within the project framework, up to 15 university educators will undergo training to enhance their knowledge and skills based on the new curriculum. Subsequently, a cohort of teachers will receive opportunities to attend foreign universities to stay abreast of the latest advancements in their fields. Moreover, prominent international trainers and experts will be enlisted to impart their experience, knowledge, and skills to the program's teaching staff.

As part of their training, students enrolled in the program will engage in industry-driven projects for a significant portion of their coursework. Additionally, state-of-the-art technology and equipment will be installed in chemical engineering and chemistry laboratories and classrooms.

