Azerbaijan provides elaborate data on housing support for veterans and martyrs' families during post-war period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A total of 128,000 war veterans, invalids, and martyr family members in Azerbaijan have been provided with 6,000 apartments during the post-war period, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum themed "Public Processes at the Media Level" in Baku.

According to him, more than 340,000 support services were provided to the mentioned persons.

The minister emphasized that the state always keeps support for war veterans, invalids, and martyr family members at the center of attention.

To note, the forum has been organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

The event will include panel sessions on a number of issues.

