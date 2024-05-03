Moscow hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk has taken place in Moscow, Trend reports.

The talks discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the countries, which are on the agenda of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the trade and economic spheres, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional interaction, education, and tourism.

The co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Azerbaijani-Russian relations in all areas of cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel