ADB offers assistance to Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - President Asakawa

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. Asian Development Bank (ADB) already offers its support to Azerbaijan for the successful hosting of COP29, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said answering Trend's question during the briefing at the 57th annual meeting of the bank in Tbilisi.

"I have been invited to COP29, which will take place in November in Azerbaijan. I am thrilled that the ABR can contribute to Azerbaijan's efforts to make COP29 as successful as possible. We have already offered our possible assistance to Azerbaijan as chair of COP29. Azerbaijan is a huge producer of oil and gas. So it is very meaningful to Azerbaijan to chair COP29 to discuss how to ensure the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy. That's also ADB's priority. We are more than happy to continue to discuss with Azerbaijani government on what kind of assistance could ADB offer to make COP29 a great success," he said.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.