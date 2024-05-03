Turkmen communications agency and UNDP launch e-data sharing system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 3. The Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communications) and the UN Development Program (UNDP) conducted an online launch of an interdepartmental electronic information exchange system in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the launch was part of the joint project "Assistance in the Implementation of a Pilot System of Interdepartmental Electronic Information Exchange in Turkmenistan."

To deploy a pilot system for interagency electronic information exchange based on the X-Road platform, Nortal was selected, which is a leader in the field of digital transformation and has a solid professional global partner network.

The X-road platform is open-source software that provides unified and secure data exchange between organizations.

It has proved itself well in countries such as Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, and many others.

In the meantime, Turkmenistan launched the project "Assistance in the Implementation of a Pilot System of Interdepartmental Electronic Information Exchange" in March 2023. Its implementation will lay the foundation for all future interagency data transfers.