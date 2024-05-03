Azerbaijan, EU discuss partnership opportunities within COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has held a meeting with Director-General of the European Commission for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (NEAR) Gert Jan Koopman, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan reported that discussions included the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan in Azerbaijan, aligned with the priorities of the EU Eastern Partnership for 2021-2025, and explored partnership opportunities with the EU for COP29.

Additionally, potential areas of cooperation were deliberated based on joint priorities for the upcoming years.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

