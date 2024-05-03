Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to Gambia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to the Republic of Gambia, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that within the framework of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to participate and speak at the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held on May 4-5 in the city of Banjul, as well as hold bilateral meetings with a number of officials.

