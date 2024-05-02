Azerbaijan's ADA University hosts 12th Career Fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. ADA University has hosted the 12th Career Fair in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Azerbaijani office of the Big Four companies, as well as the ministries of energy, justice, economy, and internal affairs of Azerbaijan, PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries, along with renowned companies and holdings in the banking sector, tourism, communications, and representatives of international organizations.

During the exhibition, held with the support of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) partnership and the ADA University Fund, the results of Career Readiness Week, which began on April 16, were summed up.

Overall, 137 public institutions and companies were represented at the event, organized by the university's career services department.

The exhibition's opening featured speeches by ADA University's Vice-Rector for Public, Foreign, and Student Affairs Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University Elkin Nurmammadov, President of the ADA University Fund Natig Hajiyev, and IBA's Director of Human Resources Malahat Abdullayeva, who expressed gratitude to the institutions and companies participating in the Career Fair.

In his address, Ismayilzade emphasized that this career exhibition is an excellent opportunity for the alumni to further their vocational advancement, noting that this year a record number of companies participated in the fair.

"This career fair is not held for the first time at ADA University, and the demand for its organization has grown too high to hold it in just one building," he said.

Nurmammadov mentioned that the career exhibition has come a long way, both quantitatively and qualitatively, emphasizing various mechanisms related to employment opportunities between ADA University and employers.

Hajiyev highlighted that the cooperation between IBA and ADA University over the past four years is one of the successful examples of relations between the university and the private sector.

He added that these connections will boost the number of students' social projects and their academic development in the future.

Abdullayeva said that IBA collaborates with many local universities, with ADA University ranking first on the list because the university's students stand out with their education.

She also added that it's no coincidence that about 50 ADA University alumni have already been employed at IBA.

To note, the fair provided ADA University students and alumni with an opportunity to meet potential employers, present their summaries directly to them, and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

During Career Readiness Week, which ended today, the names of five students who passed a special selection organized by companies were announced.

They were provided with internship opportunities at these companies.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel