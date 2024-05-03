Kazakh Energy Ministry details memo with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan on energy interconnectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan on interconnection of energy systems of the republics assumes further study of this issue, a source at the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"The memorandum implies further investigation into the possibility of the interconnection of energy systems. Nowadays, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan pay special attention to the "green" agenda. Accordingly, the energy produced by renewable energy sources will also need to be exported to make it profitable," the source stated.

The ministry noted that the implementation of this project will allow Kazakh energy to be exported through Azerbaijan, including to Europe.

"The memorandum can be called the first step in working out this issue and details will be studied," the source noted.

To note, the heads of the Ministries of Energy of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation on the interconnection of the energy systems of the republics within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 1.

The signed memorandum's purpose is to define the basic conditions of cooperation within the project's framework on the interconnection of energy systems in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The document assumes that the participants intend to investigate the possibilities of connecting energy systems by laying a high-voltage cable along the Caspian Sea bed and in other countries with the implementation of the most optimal trade in "green" energy from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

