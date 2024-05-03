Azerbaijan Army to participate in "Anatolian Phoenix 2024" in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Military personnel and aviation equipment of the Azerbaijan Army participating in "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" International Search and Rescue Exercises have left for Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan will be presented by the servicemen of the Air Force and Naval Forces in the exercises to be held with the participation of military personnel from various countries.

Two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will participate in the military exercises that will last until May 17.

