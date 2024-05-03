UK appoints new ambassador to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 3. The United Kingdom (UK) has appointed a new ambassador to Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the UK has appointed Katherine Smitton as the Ambassador to Tajikistan, replacing Timothy Marschall Jones, who will be transitioning to another Diplomatic Service role. Smitton will take up her role in October 2024.

To note, from 2020 to 2023, Smitton served as the Deputy Head of the UK Mission in Algiers.

On April 22, 2024, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, arrived in Tajikistan for the first official visit. During a meeting with Cameron, President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, remarked that Tajikistan considers the UK a significant partner in Western Europe. The country pays considerable attention to the development and strengthening of multifaceted relations with the UK.