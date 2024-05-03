Kazakhstan holds opening ceremony of National Guard airbase

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 3. The opening ceremony of the National Guard airbase was held in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Tokayev noted that the opening of the airbase is the most important event not only for the National Guard but also for the entire army of the country.

"The airbase will significantly increase the potential of law enforcement agencies and provide opportunities for operational sorties in aviation. The state pays the closest attention to equipping the Armed Forces and developing military infrastructure," he said.

He mentioned that during unprecedented floods in Kazakhstan, servicemen were on the front lines, demonstrating a vivid example of loyalty to their oaths.

Tokayev also recalled that Kazakhstani servicemen successfully participated in various international missions under the auspices of the UN.

"This year, for the first time, they started independently carrying out tasks in the Golan Heights. This demonstrates the high level of training of our troops and the growing authority of Kazakhstan on the world stage," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel