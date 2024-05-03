Azerbaijan pursuing employment programs in liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan is pursuing employment programs in the liberated territories, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said during the forum themed "Public Processes at the Media Level" in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the most important issue is the rapid integration of the liberated territories into the country's economy, ensuring stable employment for people moving to these territories.

“For this purpose, job programs are being implemented, improving the knowledge and skills of our former IDPs,” he added.

To note, the forum organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan is being held in Baku.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Overall, 1,500 citizens living in the liberated territories have been provided with permanent jobs.

