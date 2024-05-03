ANAMA reveals mine-cleared areas in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. At a European Mine Action Team event, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov announced that ANAMA (Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action) operations have cleared more than 134,000 hectares of land of mines, Trend reports.

“As a result of ANAMA operations, more than 134,000 hectares of land were cleared of landmines and other explosive ordnance, mainly land used for transport and energy infrastructure, agriculture, as well as for the construction of residential areas and other priority sites.

In total, over 119,000 landmines and other explosive remnants of war, including more than 67,000 pieces of ammunition, have been safely destroyed," he added.

Last month, 141 anti-tank, 191 anti-personnel mines, and 2,502 unexploded rounds of ammunition were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories from Armenian occupation.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel