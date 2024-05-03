ICT lab at Azerbaijan's state university, sponsored by bp opens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Within the framework of its work in Azerbaijan, bp today opened an information technology and cyber security laboratory at the state-run Baku Engineering University, Trend reports.

The lab was established a year ago and finished on May 3, 2024, ahead of schedule (November 2024).

The entire cost of the project is approximately 403,000 manat. The project intends to assist the institution in training highly competent specialists in information and communication technologies (ICT) and cyber security to meet the demands of Azerbaijan.



The laboratory is a new facility with 30 units of advanced and innovative ICT equipment and software that bp acquired and installed at the institution.



Each year, around 1,000 academics and students are expected to use the lab to improve their IR knowledge and skills. These will primarily be students studying computer engineering, ICT, computer science, and cyber/information security.

"We are excited to open this new building, which will improve ICT, cyber security, and other engineering education at the University. ICT is essential to modern life, thus learning cybersecurity, data analytics, network management, software development, and other related skills can lead to many intriguing careers," the bp vice president for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

According to him, in a broader sense, ICT is of great economic importance as it is used in almost all fields, from e-commerce, e-governance, banking, and transportation to agriculture, education, and medicine.

"We cannot picture life without ICT services and apps. The more skilled a nation's ICT workforce is, the more secure its information systems. We expect our project will help enhance internet safety and security skills in the country," Aslanbayli added.

To note, similar laboratories will be set up in two more universities in the country.

