President Aliyev signs Order to improve social services to children and other people in need for special care

1 June 2019 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on extra measures to improve social services to children and other people in need for special care.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population was allocated 5 million manats to improve social services (day care, social rehabilitation, psychological, and other support services) for children and other people with special needs.

