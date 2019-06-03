Azerbaijani president phones his Russian counterpart

3 June 2019 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

On June 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President Aliyev thanked President Putin for naming the Surgut city airport of the Russian Federation after the prominent oilman Farman Salmanov, and emphasized that the decision was received by the Azerbaijani public with deep gratitude.

The successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations in various fields was underlined, and the achievements were hailed during the conversation.

The presidents exchanged views on various issues relating to the development of bilateral relations, and prospects for cooperation, as well as future contacts.

