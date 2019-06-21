BSEC PA Sec-Gen talks on non-participation of Armenian delegation in meeting

21 June 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A guarantee letter was sent to the Armenian side for its participation in the 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Baku, Secretary General of the BSEC PA Asaf Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev was commenting on non-participation of the Armenian delegation in the meeting, Trend reports on June 21.

He stressed that the Armenian delegation, as always, repeatedly requested a guarantee letter in advance.

"The letter was sent to the Armenian delegation,” Hajiyev added. “Azerbaijan once again demonstrated to the world that it created the necessary safe conditions for everyone."

He stressed that Armenia, as always, first requests a letter of guarantee, believing that it will not be sent to it.

Hajiyev reminded that the Armenians repeatedly requested such a letter on the eve of the previous Assembly held in Baku.

"The letter was sent, but the Armenians said that they did not receive it,” he said. “We proved that the letter was sent and the Armenian side confirmed that it received the letter. Afterwards, the Armenian delegation acknowledged that the letter was received, but it was lost in the office of the parliament. The Armenians are not serious. They are playing games."

The two-day 53rd plenary session of the General Assembly of the BSEC PA kicked off in the Azerbaijani parliament on June 20. The agenda of the session includes the trade, technological and environmental issues. The chairmanship in the General Assembly of the BSEC PA during the first day of the meeting passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

The BSEC was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Caspian green ports of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan aim for next level
Azerbaijan 14:51
Azerbaijani ministry introduces new means of controlling entrepreneurs’ activities
Business 14:46
Day of Azerbaijan held in Minsk within 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 14:33
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support education sector
Business 13:25
SME development centers to be created in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:15
Georgian delegation leaves BSEC meeting in Baku due to unexpected events in the country
Politics 13:03
Latest
Foreign tourists prefer to pay bills through bank cards in Turkey
Economy 14:53
Caspian green ports of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan aim for next level
Azerbaijan 14:51
Azerbaijani ministry introduces new means of controlling entrepreneurs’ activities
Business 14:46
Climate protesters interrupt speech by UK finance minister
Other News 14:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 14:40
Turkey didn’t turn away from NATO – defense minister
Turkey 14:39
Volume of done deals on Uzbek Commodity Exchange increases by 60%
Economy 14:34
Day of Azerbaijan held in Minsk within 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 14:33
Iran's petrochemical exports face difficulty in China and India
Oil&Gas 14:32