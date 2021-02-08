New opportunities created in region after end of Karabakh conflict - Zarif
Croatian FM calls for enhanced ties with Iran
Iran supporting ceasefire in Afghanistan - Envoy
Latest
Council of Europe Special Representative calls to counter anti-Muslim intolerance and hatred in Europe Politics 14:10
Uzbek currency rates for February 8 Finance 14:09
Iran's petrochemical exports increase Business 14:07
Iran eyes barter deal with Indonesia Business 14:00
Kazakhstan discloses preliminary data on volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:00
New opportunities created in region after end of Karabakh conflict - Zarif Politics 13:58
Iran to invest in Khoy – Razi border route Transport 13:58
Uzbek health ministry reveals funds spent on combating COVID-19 Uzbekistan 13:46
Uzbekistan approves plan for combined cycle power plant construction in Tashkent Oil&Gas 13:46
Ukrainian OKKO considers possibility of importing petroleum products from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:45
No new COVID-19 variant recorded in Azerbaijan - Infectious disease specialist Society 13:44
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dileli Muskenli village of Gubadly district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:44
Several ships to be launched in Iran Business 13:43
Number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan grew last year - minister Finance 13:43
Iranian foundation looking to reclaim properties Society 13:35
Former president of Croatia, Polish prime minister, president of National Bank of Poland join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Society 13:35
Iranian economy minister discusses impact of JCPOA on stock market Finance 13:35
Iranian ambassador discusses Iran-China relations Business 13:34
Iran shares data on exports of cast iron, iron, and steel to China Business 13:34
Petkim’s exports fall to 37% in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:29
Indian government approves sending 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Cambodia Other News 13:14
Afghanistan receives India gifted Covishield vaccines Other News 13:13
India, Japan, Australia and US plan to hold summit, says the Japanese daily Other News 13:13
SOCAR Turkey in talks with Japanese company over petrochemical project Oil&Gas 13:13
Nepal govt unveils road constructed with Indian grant assistance Other News 13:11
First phase of Covid vaccination concludes in Nepal after India's supply of jabs Other News 13:09
Sales of Iranian mining companies soar Business 12:59
Iran announces capacity of its northern and southern ports Transport 12:58
Azerbaijan reveals data on lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources sector Finance 12:55
UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots Europe 12:55
Azerbaijan almost doubles 2020 gas exports via TANAP Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan sees increase in oil, petrochemicals prices Business 12:52
Turkmenistan Airlines establishes regular cargo transportation Transport 12:49
Uzbekistan’s CCI plans to attract Arab investors to intensify business co-op Business 12:47
Turkmen road transport agency reveals indicators on cargo transportation for 2020 Transport 12:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Russia Business 12:42
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 12:36
Petkim-Star integration may be completed in 2-3 years Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkey supports overhaul of Georgian military airport in Marneuli Finance 12:35
Railway linking Central and South Asia to establish trade, economic co-op Transport 12:34
Georgia reports 204 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.8 Georgia 12:26
EU market’s demand for Georgian hazelnut increases Business 12:25
Kazakhstan eyes to boost exports Kazakhstan 12:19
UK Foreign Office Minister hails Azerbaijan's plan to tackle domestic violence Politics 12:16
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Kazakh Ministry of Trade & Integration offers financing of export products Business 12:00
German industrial output flat in December Europe 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:58
Shah Deniz gas ramp up in 2010-2020 Oil&Gas 11:57
Railway infrastructures put into operation in Iran Transport 11:52
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: how production dropped since 2010 Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekistan, IDB to expand bilateral co-op by mobilizing resources of IDB subsidiaries Uzbekistan 11:47
Georgia sees decrease in furniture sales Business 11:39
Bangladesh kicks off countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive Other News 11:38
Meeting with Azerbaijani president's special representative held in liberated Shusha Politics 11:37
ACWA Power eyes completing construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Construction 11:36
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, capacity over last 6 years Oil&Gas 11:31
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:21
Turkmenistan takes numerous steps to develop digital technologies in 2020 ICT 11:20
Most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku fall on Binagadi district Society 11:05
Turkmen Railways exceed assigned cargo turnover plan Transport 11:05
Ukraine eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in industrial sector Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by regions Society 11:02
Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices Oil&Gas 10:46
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 10:44
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:44
Azerbaijan joins FAO's new project on strengthening food security control system Business 10:41
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 80,000 Uzbekistan 10:36
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks ICT 10:31
Iran talks capabilities regarding manufacturing of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 10:24
Iran's Lordegan Company begins exporting products Oil&Gas 10:23
UAE, Cyprus purchase aviation kerosene of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Business 10:22
TAP paves way for first gas exports from Italy to France Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan to apply new legislative requirements on vegetable oils Economy 10:11
Azerbaijan’s oil export down in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8 Finance 10:08
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 10:08
Nagorno-Karabakh region can be turned into biggest tourist destination in Caucasus Tourism 10:02
Value of Iranian banks' foreign assets increase Finance 09:57
Iran may fulfill its obligations under nuclear deal - Supreme Leader of Iran Nuclear Program 09:56
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 09:55
UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton arrives in Azerbaijan within first official visit Politics 09:48
Forecasts for Bitcoin price dynamics disclosed Economy 09:42
Iran's IMIDRO declares amount of funds to be spent on development plans Business 09:41
Azerbaijan investigating mine explosion in Jabrayil, launches search for missing people Society 09:39
Iran unveils value of its foreign trade turnover Business 09:37
Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France Europe 09:36
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider boosting co-op in ICT sector ICT 09:34
Azerbaijan to present new electronic management system for social services Economy 09:32
Kazakhstan adds 1,003 daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:51
Portugal receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Europe 08:29
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market for first week of February 2021 Finance 08:01
Arauz wins first round of Ecuador vote, runner-up too close to call (UPDATE) Other News 07:55
China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly two months Other News 07:07
Number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 9.5 million Other News 06:25
Sudan's PM issues decision to dissolve gov't Other News 05:43
Iran's petrochemical production to increase significantly - Iranian oil minister Oil&Gas 05:01
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port revealed Transport 05:01
U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:39
France reports fresh fall in number of new COVID-19 cases Europe 04:11
