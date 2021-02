One of British companies is involved in city-planning in development of infrastructure on liberated territories - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

In the liberated territories, we have great potential for reconstruction and we already started our contacts with British companies. One of them is involved in the city-planning in the development of infrastructure on the liberated territories. And I hope there will be more because a lot of things are to be done there. Everything is destroyed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Wendy Morton, Trend reports.

“There is big potential in renewable energy. And I know that there is interest from British companies to work on these issues. There is a very big potential for solar, wind, hydro. So we are already planning our future in the liberated territories, and I already declared these territories as green zone territory. So, we will use the power of wind, sun, and water in order to supply the needs of the people. We already became an exporter of electric energy,” the head of state said.