Azerbaijan carries out mine clearance using Turkish-made equipment (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

A demining process using equipment delivered from Turkey was carried out in Azerbaijan in real conditions on Feb. 10, Trend TV reports.

In this regard, a preparatory training program was organized in the engineering troops, engineering, and fortification units.

As part of a 10-day training program, together with representatives of the manufacturer of demining equipment, the issues of operation and maintenance were considered. Soon, this technique will be used in demining work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.