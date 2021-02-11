Azerbaijan's MoD to observe final stage of 'Winter Exercises - 2021' in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

Trend:

Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov went to Turkey on February 11 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Trend reports on Feb.11 referring to the ministry.

Hasanov will observe the final stage of Turkish-Azerbaijani joint exercises entitled 'Winter - 2021'.

As earlier reported, the joint exercises were launched in Kars, Turkey on Feb. 1, 2021.

The exercises will wrap up on February 12.