President Aliyev raises Azerbaijani flag in liberated Lachin (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts, Trend reports.
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared an Instagram post about a trip to the liberated lands.
President Ilham Aliyev raised Azerbaijani flag in liberated Lachin district.
A detailed report on the visit will be presented on February 15.
