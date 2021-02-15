Pashinyan started Second Karabakh War which resulted in defeat, says Israeli expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev fully prepared his country and army for Victory, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international politics, Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

He reminded that exactly one year has passed since the world-famous debates held in Germany [Munich Security Conference] between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“A wise, far-sighted, experienced politician, President Ilham Aliyev then told Pashinyan that the only and most correct way is to return the occupied lands without war. And if Pashinyan had heeded this wise advice, Armenia would have avoided such human losses, such a colossal blow to the army, prestige, and reputation. There would not be such a big blow to the country's economy,” the expert said.

Finkel noted that Nikol Pashinyan started the 44-day Second Karabakh War and received both war and the shame of defeat as a result.

“President Ilham Aliyev has fully prepared his country and army for Victory. He modernized the army, trained personnel officers according to the latest modern standard, equipped the Azerbaijani army with the best weapons because Victory is forged in advance, for many years,” the expert said.