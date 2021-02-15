Despicable PFPA-Musavat tandem sold these lands to enemy in order to come to power - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

The despicable PFPA-Musavat tandem sold these lands to the enemy in order to come to power, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“Lachin District was the second to be occupied after Shusha. The occupation of the Lachin district has actually created a geographical link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. There was no such link in Soviet times. Lachin district was occupied 10 days after the occupation of Shusha on 8 May 1992. It was a great tragedy. The loss of each district was a great tragedy. People died, their property was plundered, they were expelled from their homes. At the same time, the occupation of the Lachin district was a great defeat for us from a strategic point of view. Lachin district and Shusha were sold by the same people. I have already spoken about this. I want to say this to the Azerbaijani people again so that no-one forgets. The despicable PFPA-Musavat tandem sold these lands to the enemy in order to come to power. At that time, in order to topple the government, they organized rallies and riots in Baku, were prepared to commit any act of betrayal, and committed it to come to power. They left Shusha even though there were forces under their control. Shusha was almost empty when the Armenians entered it. Nobody defended it. Then Lachin district was sold less than a month after they came to power. The PFPA-Musavat tandem committed this treason, this act of betrayal, this crime. In April 1993, when Kalbajar was under occupation too, they cowardly fled and went into hiding. They deserted. The people of Azerbaijan should never forget this, never forget these traitors and enemies! They sold our lands. We returned these lands and have come back. Here I am standing here in Lachin district as the Commander-in-Chief of the Victorious Army which has liberated these lands from the enemy. I have raised the flag of Azerbaijan here and am addressing the Azerbaijani people from my native Lachin district under this flag. Our Victory is historic. We have restored historical justice. We have restored our rights, avenged our martyrs, took revenge, and returned. Restoration work is underway now and will be continued. I have said that we will turn this region, Karabakh into a paradise. All instructions have already been issued. All work is being done and will be systematically done. From now on, we will live on these lands forever. Nobody can prevent us from living on these lands. Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.