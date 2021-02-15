Armenia didn't even think about returning Lachin district to us - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

They [Armenia] didn't even think about returning Lachin district to us, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“Life has shown that by demonstrating a strong will and courage, we were able to achieve what we wanted. They didn't even think about returning Lachin district to us. Moving along the path I came here along today, liberating all the districts, villages, and cities along the way, we came to these places. We liberated the southern part of Lachin district, the village of Gulabird from the occupiers. The villages of Safiyan and Turklar are located here. We also liberated them, creating a military foothold to control the Lachin corridor, which was already under our control. In essence, we conducted our strategic operations advancing from this direction. At the same time, advancing from the opposite side, from Khojavand district to Shusha, and passing through the mountains and gorges, we were able to conduct a successful operation. This southern part of the Lachin district was liberated as a result of a military operation. We have defeated the enemy on the battlefield and restored historical justice,” the head of state said.