Pakistan to hold Seminar dedicated to Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide

Politics 22 February 2021 13:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) jointly with the Azerbaijan's Embassy in Pakistan will organize a Seminar on “Bombardments, Massacres, Genocides. Crimes Against Humanity”, Trend reports citing the embassy.

The Seminar will be held on Feb. 22, 2021 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Seminar will be dedicated to the 29th Anniversary of Khojaly Genocide.

During the Karabakh war, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

All these acts were committed by Armenian military with extreme mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism. The second battalion of 366th regiment under the command of Major Seyran Ohanian, the third battalion under the command of Yevgeniy Nabokhin, staff chief of the first battalion Valeriy Chitchyan and more than 50 officers and ensigns took part in the attack, according to "The Investigation Materials Concerning Khojaly Occupation".

