Turkish president receives Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Feb. 23, who is on a visit to the fraternal country, Trend reports on Feb. 23 referring to the information spread by the Turkish presidential administration.
Latest
Uzbekneftegaz repairs pipeline sections of oil preparation unit at Mubarek oil, gas production dep't
Azerbaijani president receives co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center in video format (PHOTO)