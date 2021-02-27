Foreign journalists visit village where two-year-old Azerbaijani girl was killed by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

A trip to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation has been organized for foreign journalists, Trend reports.

The journalists visited the city of Fuzuli, as well as the village of Alkhanbeyli, where two-year-old Zahra and her grandmother were killed by the Armenians.

More than 40 representatives of foreign media witnessed the vandalism of Armenians in the liberated territories in Fuzuli and Jabrayil.

They will also get acquainted with the progress of the construction of the airport in Fuzuli.