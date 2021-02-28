Azerbaijan able to firmly prevent any possible threats - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

While the Azerbaijani president was speaking at a press conference for local and foreign journalists about the prospects for construction and cooperation to achieve security and stability in the region in the post-conflict period, the subversive approach and aggressive rhetoric of the Armenian side clearly demonstrated its malicious intent, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the statement commenting on a question about the comment of the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the statement of the Azerbaijani president during a press conference for local and foreign journalists, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"If Armenia, as its spokesman for the foreign ministry said, adheres to the position of revanchism, modernizing its armed forces for this purpose, if it still does not understand that decades of aggression and occupation have led to enmity and disagreement in the region and if it does not draw conclusions from the recent events, this country is putting an end to the security and prosperity of its people," spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added.

"As the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War showed, Azerbaijan is always ready to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders and is able to firmly prevent any threats that may arise in this regard," Abdullayeva said.