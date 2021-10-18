Azerbaijan, Qatar sign agreement on mutual abolition of visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

An agreement was signed on the mutual abolition of visas for persons with general civil passports between the governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on Oct.18.

Bayramov made the remark during the joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The document was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Qatar.