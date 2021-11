President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig company in Shamakhi (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 18:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

The North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC has been inaugurated in Shamakhi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the president of the reconstruction work carried out at the “Meysari” substation. The North-West Regional SCADA Management Center was established at the “Meysari” substation

The president launched the North-West Regional SCADA Management Center.