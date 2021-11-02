Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office continues to take measures on appeal against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office continues to take measures on the basis of Azerbaijan's appeal to the Hague Court against Armenia, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said in an interview with REAL TV, Trend reports.

Aliyev stressed that in this regard, the Prosecutor General's Office collected the necessary evidence.

"Physical evidence is used during these processes," the prosecutor general added. "Prosecutors thoroughly conduct an investigation into each crime."

"Even when our lands were occupied, evidence was collected on the crimes committed by Armenia," Aliyev said.

The prosecutor general said that each of the liberated districts was inspected by prosecutors.

"The destroyed houses, historical monuments, and environmental crimes were documented separately, photos and videos were taken during the inspection," Aliyev said.

The prosecutor general said that this evidence still forms the basis of accusations in criminal cases brought against Armenia, its military-political leadership, officials.

"This work is of historical importance," Aliyev said. "The future generation must know about this and must be informed."