Azerbaijan fully complies with points of trilateral statement dated Nov.10, 2020 - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan fully complies with all points of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 on the transfer of detainees, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Nov. 12 at a videoconference meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS member- states, Trend reports.

“A total of 122 servicemen and detainees have been returned since December 22, 2020 through the participation of the Russian peacekeepers,” Asadov said. “Some 105 of those people returned to Armenia and 17 to Azerbaijan.”

While speaking about 62 Armenian servicemen who were detained on the Azerbaijani territory after the signing of a trilateral statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh region on November 10, 2020, Asadov stressed that, according to all international laws, they are not considered POWs.

"They were detained after the war, entered the Azerbaijani territory to conduct sabotage and the status of POWs does not apply to them,” the Azerbaijani prime minister said. “At the same time, Azerbaijan returned 29 of those people to the Armenian side. Some 33 people from this group have been convicted by the Azerbaijani courts and will be brought to justice."