Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s military equipment – MoD (UPDATE)
Title changed, details added (first version posted on 15:12)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
The military equipment of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
In response to the provocations committed by the Armenian side, the Armenian armed forces’ anti-tank gun and mortar were destroyed.
The situation on the border remains tense and combat operations are underway.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry will inform the public about the situation on the border.
