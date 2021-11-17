Situation on border with Armenia stabilized - Azerbaijani MoD (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
Trend:
The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has stabilized since the evening of November 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“The provocation that Armenia committed on the state border failed. The operational situation is controlled by the units of the Azerbaijani army. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue to serve in the sovereign territories of the country. Responsibility for the tension and confrontation that arose as a result of the Armenian provocation lies entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” the ministry reports.
