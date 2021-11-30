International Court of Justice to deliver its order on Azerbaijan's case against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30

Trend:

On 7 December 2021, the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its Order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia), Trend reports citing the Court.

The President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, will read out the Court’s Order at a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague to be held following the delivery of its Order in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan), which will begin at 3 p.m.