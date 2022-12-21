Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers meet with flight crew members returning from Ukraine (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 21 December 2022 14:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers meet with flight crew members returning from Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with flight crew members who stayed in Ukraine for ten months and returned to Turkish Kayseri the other day, Trend reports citing the Turkish ministry's tweet.

On December 20, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Türkiye to attend the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian defense ministers.

