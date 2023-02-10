Azerbaijan delivers another humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Another plane carrying humanitarian aid was sent to fraternal Türkiye upon the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to assist in the elimination of the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the plane has already landed at Turkish Adana airport.

The humanitarian aid from 200 tents and 183 heaters was handed over to relevant structures.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 18,342 people died, and 74,242 people got injured following the earthquake.